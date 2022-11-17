COCA-COLA has recalled a limited number of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard because they have been incorrectly packed.

The recall warns that there is a potential risk to consumers who need to manage their sugar intake as some packs have been wrongly boxed and may contain Coca-Cola Original taste.

The products affected contain the following batch codes: 301WA1, 302WA1, 303WA1, 304WA1, 305WA5, 306WA5, 307WA5 and 308WA5 and have best before dates of October 31, 2023 and November 30, 2023.

The product is the Multipack of 24 x 330 ml cans.

If you have bought this item, you can contact Coca-Cola on 0800 22 77 11 and they will arrange for you to receive a replacement product.

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.