A GROUP of Armed Forces veterans from Tredegar has raised £16,000 towards specialist therapy that it is hoped could help a local teenager to walk.

Cameron Hudd, 15, is paralysed from the chest down after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a form of cancer, at three months old.

In 2020 his father Robert saw a news item about Australian therapist Ken Ware who helped a man seriously injured in the Manchester arena bombing regain the use of his legs.

After getting in touch with him, the family were told that Mr Ware believes he can help Cameron and they began raising the necessary funds to begin the treatment.

Four months ago, after hearing about the family’s fundraising endeavour, Tredegar HM Armed Forces Veterans Group members made Cameron’s Cause their local charity of choice.

Through a series of fundraising events, including a 10k run through wild wind and rain earlier this month, the group has raised an incredible £16k which was officially handed over to the family at a Remembrance Day Gala at Dukestown Club on Sunday, November 13.

Group member Paul ‘Woody’ Edwards said: “It was our group’s intent to raise awareness and as much money as possible so that Cameron could get the pioneering life-changing therapy that he deserves. It could possibly give him hope to walk.

“The kindness and generosity from within the community has been incredible. At our group’s Remembrance Day Gala we presented Cameron and his family with a surprise cheque for the £16,000 we have raised to date.

“Cameron's dad was very emotional and thanked Tredegar HM Armed Forces Veterans Group and the community for coming together and for all that everyone has done in such a short time.”

Tredegar veterans and Nick Smith MP (in yellow) after the run. (Image: Nick Smith)

Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith took part in the 10k fundraising run and also attended the Remembrance Gala on Sunday.

He said: “It was lovely to meet Cameron and his family, he’s such a well-mannered and pleasant young man. It’s great to see his cause being supported by the local community.

“Well done to the Tredegar veterans for raising such a staggering amount of money in such a short space of time. A brilliant achievement.”