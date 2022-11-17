A “DEPRAVED” killer who sexually assaulted and murdered his mother-in-law in her own bed has been jailed for life.

Simon Parks, 52, will have to serve a minimum of 24 years behind bars for the horrific murder of 79-year-old grandmother Mari O’Flynn.

The chronic alcoholic repeatedly punched and then strangled the victim at her home in Leach Road in the Bettws area of Newport.

Michael Jones KC, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court it was unclear if Parks had sexually assaulted his victim before, during or after the murder.

Following his arrest, Parks confessed he killed her after he’d run out of cigarettes and she wouldn’t give him any.

Mr Jones said: “Mari O’Flynn was a vulnerable, frail 79-year-old lady.

“She was murdered in her bed by the defendant who had consumed alcohol by this time.

“He harboured resentment and anger towards her.

“This was murder with sexual conduct at the time of the killing.

Mr Jones added the defendant had shown “depravity” in the murder and had “sexually violated” his victim.

The court was told that Parks had been in a relationship with Mrs O’Flynn’s daughter Claire O’Flynn for 14 years.

The defendant referred to the victim as his mother-in-law.

He had moved out of the home he shared with Claire in January after Mari came to live with them a few months earlier.

Parks “disliked” Mrs O’Flynn and she was afraid of him.

“She was a grey haired old lady who was described as a happy-go-lucky who was strong willed,” Mr Jones said.

“One of her daughters Sarah Taylor said she was anxious around the defendant.”

Parks had been aggressive towards Mrs O’Flynn in the months leading up to her murder and had wielded a carving knife during one incident.

Before killing her on the morning of May 24, CCTV showed that the defendant had gone out and bought 12 cans of Kronenbourg 1664 lager before returning to the house in Leach Road.

Parks had moved back in a few days before.

After killing her, he told his neighbour Paul Baston what he had done and he called 999.

Parks told Mr Baston: “I didn’t have any cigarettes.

“I asked her for some and she wouldn’t give me any so I strangled her.”

Police found Mrs O’Flynn’s half naked body in her bedroom.

She had "fought for her life" leaving Parks with scram and gouge marks to his face and a bite mark on his shoulder.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, Newport, pleaded guilty to murder.

He has had no previous convictions.

David Elias KC, mitigating, said: “He accepts his victim must have been completely terrified during her ordeal.

“The people who know this defendant are at a total loss as to why this offence occurred.”

Parks’ life was a hard-working man who had been “held in high regard”, Mr Elias added.

The defendant’s life had “spiralled out of control” after becoming an alcoholic and had undergone numerous rehabilitation treatments.

“He has said, ‘I’m ashamed of what I’ve done and I can’t believe it.’

“He will have to reflect on it every day.”

The murder had not been planned, his barrister put forward.

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Parks: “Mrs O’Flynn fought for her life, biting you and scramming your face.”