LOVE Island finalists Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have split.

The pair met on this year’s series of the ITV dating show and last night Gemma took to Instagram to share the news.

In a post on her Instagram story, Owen wrote a message, saying: “To all my followers,

“I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters.

“Love always,

“Gem x”

Love Island finalist Gemma Owen announces split from boyfriend Luca Bish

The businesswoman and fishmonger met on Love Island this summer and have travelled between each other’s homes in Cheshire and Brighton since arriving back in the UK.

The pair, who came second in the ITV dating show Love Island, have enjoyed holidays together and with family since being out of the villa and celebrated bonfire night together earlier this month.

Luca asked Gemma to be his girlfriend outside of the villa with a romantic gesture that involved a swimming pool, rose petals and lots of balloons.