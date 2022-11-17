BOY George has accused I'm A Celeb star Scarlette Douglas of 'protecting' Matt Hancock as things heat up in the Australian jungle.

The Culture Club frontman, 61, expressed his frustration at the Channel 4 presenter and property expert, 35, as a friendship develops between her and the former health secretary on Wednesday.

The West Suffolk MP, 44, has faced a lot of criticism from the public as well as his fellow campmates and politicians since he signed up for the ITV reality show.

Boy George even debated leaving the camp when the politician first arrived alongside fellow latecomer, the comedian Seann Walsh.

Boy George accuses Scarlette Douglas of 'protecting' Matt Hancock

Boy George quizzed the ex-health secretary during a debate on Wednesday's episode: “Just spend less on arms. £35 billion a year. Why do you sneer at spending less on arms?”

Mr Hancock began to get flustered, replying: “I don’t, I don’t, it’s just a different debate.”

At this point, Scarlette interjects in the debate as she tries to ease the tension in the increasingly heated discussion.

She jumps in asking: “Matt, just quickly, you know when you asked whose socks they were and I asked you to put them over here… Remember the socks from this morning, I said just stick them… Where did you put them?”

To which an unconvinced Boy George comments: “She’s trying to save you, very interesting.”

The singer elaborated on his comment in the Bush Telegraph, noting: “I just noticed sometimes when I start a debate with Matt, Scarlette comes in and kind of shuts me down a bit or tries to change the subject.

“I don’t know whether Scarlette’s got political aspirations. But sorry, I’m just not going to stop talking. I will say what I want.”

As Boy George tried to keep the debate going with Hancock, the West Suffolk MP shut it down.

A move that the singer described as “interesting”.

Hancock also reflected on the debate in the Bush Telegraph, telling viewers: “I seem to have a trial whether I go out on an official trial or stay in camp.

“But most of the conversations are really interesting and I love a debate anyway, so that’s fine.”

Seann Walsh describes Boy George as "the firework in the jungle"





Former Strictly star Seann Walsh, who joined as a latecomer with Hancock, defended the Culture Club singer, saying: “Boy George is the firework in the jungle.

“It’s absolutely hilarious. He does not care. And I think we all love him for it.”

Boy George opens up with Seann Walsh about Scarlette Douglas

Boy George discussed the debate with the comedian, 36, while they were both at the Creek.

Speaking about Scarlette, Boy George said: “She (Scarlette) sort of shut me down and she’s done it a few times.”

“Matt is a grown adult and he can answer me. I’m not going to be shut down.

“If you don’t want to talk about something interesting, that’s your problem. It really annoyed me because it’s happened about three or four times.

“I don’t know whether it’s deliberate… It’s a weird thing. Are we going to sit here and talk about biscuits all day?”

The clash follows news that Ofcom received nearly 2,000 complaints between Tuesday, November 8 and Monday, November 14 about I'm A Celeb.

The majority of complainants, around 1,100, objected to former health secretary Matt Hancock’s presence in the Australian jungle.

Other viewers expressed concerns about how the MP was being treated by the other contestants.

Scarlette Douglas quizzes Boy George over why he went to prison

Boy George had grown frustrated with Douglas earlier in the day after she quizzed him about his criminal conviction and the time he spent in prison.

In 2008, Boy George, whose real name is George Alan O’Dowd, was convicted of assault and false imprisonment.

While chatting in camp, Douglas asked: “What happened with you BG and some guy in handcuffs and a radiator?”

To which Boy George quickly replied: “That’s not true.”

The singer added: “Handcuffs is true but the radiator bit wasn’t true, but thanks for bringing it up”, and later described elements of the story as “folklore”.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Boy George said: “Scarlette blatantly talked about my court case.

“I thought it was inappropriate what she did, actually. I thought she shouldn’t have said what she said to me.

“And I thought I handled it really well as it’s a big sore point for me when people say things like that.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV 1.