I’M A Celebrity’s new series has been on our screens each night for more than a week now and as the campmates get to know each other better, some personal conversations are sparking.

In tonight’s episode, TV presenter Scarlette Douglas, was seen questioning Boy George about his time in prison.

Boy George made it clear he wasn’t happy with the conversation that Scarlette had started.

In 2008, Boy George, whose real name is George Alan O’Dowd, was convicted of assault and false imprisonment.

Boy George snaps as Scarlette Douglas brings up his time in prison

Douglas asked: “What happened with you BG and some guy in handcuffs and a radiator?”

Boy George quickly replied: “That’s not true.”

He added: “Handcuffs is true but the radiator bit wasn’t true, but thanks for bringing it up”.

He later described elements of the story as “folklore”.

Boy George later spoke to the Bush Telegraph, he said: “Scarlette blatantly talked about my court case.

“I thought it was inappropriate what she did, actually. I thought she shouldn’t have said what she said to me.

“And I thought I handled it really well as it’s a big sore point for me when people say things like that.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV 1.