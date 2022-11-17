A SEX offender from Newport has been locked up for 10 years.

Ephrem Kassay was convicted after trial of two counts of sexual assault and one count of actual bodily harm.

Away from the court, Gwent Police said the 38-year-old had committed the offences between January and February of this year, in three separate incidents "where Kassay followed two lone women and a teenage girl".

On the first occasion, Kassay's victim "was able to get away" from him, the force said.

But in the second instance, he "followed and sexually assaulted a teenage girl".

This was followed by a third and final incident in which Kassay "pushed a woman off her bike and punched her in the face before sexually assaulting her".

Following sentencing, Detective Constable Georgia Dunne and Detective Constable Matt Emberton - who were the officers in the case - praised Kassay's victims for their roles in bringing him to justice.

"We’d like to thank all three victims for coming forward and reporting these incidents to the police," the officers said.

"They have shown tremendous bravery and courage throughout the investigation and the court process, including giving evidence at trial.

"Ephrem Kassay is a dangerous man, and we welcome the sentence provided by the courts and hope that he uses this time to reflect on his actions.

"We also hope this outcome shows other victims of sexual assault that they will be listened to, believed and respected. We take all allegations of sexual assault very seriously and if a report is made to us, we investigate it thoroughly.

"We want to reassure anyone considering doing so that there is a whole range of support out there; not only from Gwent Police but from partner agencies who can help you through the entire process."

Kassay was sentenced to 10 years in prison and will remain on the sex offenders register indefinitely.