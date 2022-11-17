A REPORT has revealed that Newport City Council received the “highest number of complaints ever” in the 2021/22 financial year – with a 37 per cent increase on the previous year.

Over the 12 months the council received 208 compliments, 4,267 comments and 321 complaints – the majority of which are to do with bins and rubbish.

According to the report presented to cabinet, the Public Services Ombudsman Wales has said councils should not view large numbers of complaints negatively, because it demonstrates the procedure is transparent and effective.

At the meeting on Wednesday, November 16, cabinet member for organisational transformation, Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, reassured members that the issue was “firmly” on his agenda.

Cllr Batrouni, who represents Gaer, said: “We are going to be building on the information of complaints and compliments we received from residents, so we can effectively understand that anything deeper, underlying of what residents are reporting to us.

“Not just individual issues, but seeing if there’s any systemic trends or patterns, so we can better understand and better tailor our services going forward.”

The Ombudsman’s annual letter was also included in the cabinet’s report. This revealed that 40 complaints of maladministration in Newport City Council were referred to the Ombudsman in 2021/22. This is an increase of 29% compared with the previous year, but remains below the national average.

In the letter, the Ombudsman said they had received a “high number” of complaints about town and community councillors breaching the code of conduct and would like to see this reduced.

Despite closing slightly fewer code of conduct complaints in comparison to last year, the Ombudsman said they investigated a much higher proportion. Additionally, they referred twice as many complaints to the Adjudication Panel for Wales and Standards Committees compared with last year.

The Ombudsman’s report said this increase in investigations and referrals demonstrates that there were many more potentially serious issues that could undermine public confidence in the people who represent them.

At the meeting, deputy leader Cllr Deb Davies said the complaints would be used in a “constructive way to move forward and learn”.