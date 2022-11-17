ELEVEN vehicles were seized and one person was arrested as Gwent Police led a crackdown on unsafe and irresponsible drivers on Monday.

The force carried out the campaign as part of Operation Utah – a multi-agency operation which aims to tackle issues of irresponsible and dangerous drivers.

Officers from Gwent Police’s roads policing and specialist operations (RPSO) unit led the operation, which focused on drivers not following the so-called 'fatal five': driving under the influence, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, driving without due care, and using a mobile phone.

Officers also targeted vehicles in a dangerous condition – including with bald tyres and tinted windows, vehicles with no MOT or tax, drivers with no licence or insurance, and also vehicles with unsafe, or insecure loads, and overweight vehicles.

Drivers found committing these offences were issued with a traffic offence report (TOR).

On Monday, 46 vehicles were stopped, of which 43 people were found to have been committing at least one of the fatal five.

A total of 24 traffic offence reports were issued, with 12 vehicles found to not be roadworthy and another 12 found to have unsafe loads, and police seized 11 vehicles.

One driver was arrested for drug driving, while six people were found to be driving with no MOT or insurance.

Sergeant Derek Kitcher, the officer leading the campaign, said: "While many motorists drive carefully and within the law, some drive recklessly and endanger other road users and pedestrians.

"Through our involvement in this campaign, we hope to educate drivers on road safety and reduce the number of casualties on our roads.

"Those caught driving dangerously will be prosecuted, and those driving unroadworthy vehicles will be issued with traffic offence reports and instructed to sort the issue."