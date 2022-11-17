THE family of an elderly grandmother sexually assaulted and murdered by their son-in-law urged the killer to tell them why he carried out his horrific crimes.

Alcoholic Simon Parks, 52, strangled 79-year-old Mari O’Flynn as she lay in bed at the home they shared in Newport.

The former plumber has been jailed for life and will have to serve a minimum of 24 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to murder.

During Parks’ sentencing, Cardiff Crown Court heard how Mrs O’Flynn was a widow who had three daughters, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She and her late husband Maurice moved to Greece but following his death in 2017 she returned to Wales to live with one of her daughters.

In September last year, she moved to stay with one of her other daughters Claire O’Flynn, who had been in a relationship with Parks for 14 years.

The defendant held a long-term grunge against his victim and left the address in January before returning five days before the murder in Leach Road, Bettws, on May 24.

In a moving victim impact statement, Sarah Taylor, Mrs O’Flynn’s youngest daughter, told the court how the killing has effected them.

She said: “Simon’s taking of our mother’s life has been too much to bear.

“When we were told he had sexually abused her I didn’t think things could get any worse.

“The thought of this was torturous.

“It make me sick to my core he abused their trust, my mother was so tiny compared to him and was totally defenceless.

“I can’t imagine what she would have gone through.

“I don’t think Claire will ever get over it.

“Simon has not told us why he had killed her.

“We want to know what drove him to carry out these awful acts.

“My own children are heartbroken and can’t comprehend why she was killed.

“I miss my conversations with her and we will never be able to go on holiday again.

“I hope Simon stays awake at night and his actions torment him like they torment us.

“My mother had lived a selfless life.

“This will haunt me forever.”