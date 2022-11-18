STREET lights in Caerphilly County Borough will stay switched off overnight - despite recommendations the policy should be reviewed.

Since late 2019, street lights across the county borough have been switched off each night between midnight and 5.30am.

Following a review of street lighting, on Wednesday, November 16, cabinet members agreed to maintain the current policy and reject a suggestion from Labour councillor Carl Cuss to “implement a central management system which is fit for purpose”.

At an environment and sustainability committee meeting held on October 25, nine councillors on the scrutiny committee voted in favour of Cllr Cuss’s proposal, and five voted against.

Cllr Cuss, who represents Twyn Carno in the north of the borough, described the current street lighting system as “pre-historic”.

He added: “The policy states that if there’s antisocial behaviour issues or the police feel it’s necessary we should be able to put them back on. We need to invest in street lighting.”

At the cabinet meeting, Marcus Lloyd, head of infrastructure, said the council had considered the central management system – which would allow more control over individual street lights – but said it is “exceedingly expensive” at a cost of £3.5 million.

He added that it would be a significant investment and would not be proportionate to what’s achieved.

The Labour-led council has previously said its policy is intended to limit environmental impact. But Plaid Cymru and Independent councillors have argued it’s to do with cost-cutting.

Council deputy leader, Cllr Jamie Pritchard, said: “There’s not many residents in the borough who would be looking to increase their electricity usage at this time. I think most people, if not everybody, is looking to reduce their energy and electricity consumption.

“I think the current policy is the best policy.”

Council leader Sean Morgan said: “We are, in this council, concerned about climate change but we’re not just concerned, we’re taking action on climate change.”

Cllr Morgan added: “This decision was taken in light of the climate emergency, and for our future generations I believe it’s certainly a policy we should stick with.”

In October, Gwent’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert, said it would be his “preference” that street lights are switched on.

At the meeting, Mr Lloyd said: “There’s been no discernible increase at all in crime statistics as a result of the part-night lighting policy.”

Since the policy was implemented, the council has received 316 complaints about street lights. Across the county borough 22,344 out of 27,373 are switched off at midnight.

At the scrutiny meeting, Labour councillor Ceri Wright suggested that residents who come home from late shifts in the dark could buy head torches which “aren’t too expensive”.