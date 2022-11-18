A REGULARLY-USED youth centre in Risca could be demolished to make way for council homes.

The possible demolition is part of the council’s proposal to build around 100 new council homes in Rhymney, Risca, Trethomas, and Bargoed – to meet the “ever-increasing” housing need.

Currently there are 6,738 individuals and families waiting for a home in Caerphilly county borough – this is an increase from 5,216 in February 2020.

Planning applications are yet to be submitted and further investigations into the sites will be completed before any further decisions are made.

Cllr Shayne Cook, cabinet member for housing, said: “The high number on our housing register shows there is a need to build more council houses. We are looking at sites that could possibly accommodate housing, further to site investigations.”

In January 2020, the council’s cabinet committed to building 400 low-carbon affordable homes by 2025 to address the housing need.

In July this year, the council completed work on homes in Trecenydd and Trethomas, which are among the first council homes to be built in the county borough in 20 years.

One of the proposed sites is Risca’s youth centre, on Brookland Road, where between 13 and 29 homes could be built.

The council is considering two options for this scheme, the first is to retain the youth centre, which is located on the site, and the second is to demolish the centre to free up more space for homes.

A planning pre-application enquiry has been submitted for both options. They include two and three bedroom low-cost homes and later-living apartments.

Cllr Bob Owen, who represents Risca West, said: “The youth centre is still in full use, we have got to keep that. But if it has to go then we need a replacement before it’s demolished.”

At the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, November 16, Cllr Carol Andrews, cabinet member for education and communities, said she had been “reliably informed” that the young people who use the centre also use another youth centre in the area.

Cllr Andrews, who represents Gilfach, added: “They are already used to using another provision in the Risca area.”

Independent councillor Owen said that parking on Brookland Road is already an issue, so this would need to be taken into account when deciding what to build on the site.

He added that he supported the proposal for later living accommodation as this would free-up family homes, and “future-proof Risca” and its ageing population.

The council’s report stated that its “main obstacle” for this site is the decision on the future of the youth centre.

At the meeting, deputy leader of the council, Cllr Jamie Pritchard said: “New-build council housing is extremely important, and is getting more so with every week and month that goes by.”

Head of housing, Nick Taylor-Williams, said inflation was having an effect on the council’s new-build scheme.

He said: “Everything is going to increasingly cost us more and therefore it puts extra financial pressure on delivery, on materials, on labour and everything we do.”

What are the other sites planned for development in Caerphilly County Borough?





Former Aldi site, Rhymney

A mixture of one, two, three and four bedroom homes are proposed for land in the north of Rhymney. Twenty-three homes are proposed all together, including 13 low-cost home ownership (LCHO) and ten market sales.

The report states that the scheme would result in “a blended community in a sustainable location at the northern end of the county borough”.

The council is aiming to obtain outline planning permission for the scheme by April 2023.

All of the schemes included in the report are expected to be completed by summer 2024 – subject to planning permission.

James Street, Trethomas

Eight later-living bungalows are proposed for land to the north of James Street and 12 one-bedroom apartments are proposed for land to the south of James Street.

Both areas are currently public open space, but are described by the council as “low-quality”. A tree survey has been carried out and any trees “of value” will be retained.

According to the report, the three ward councillors – Cllr Elizabeth Aldworth, Cllr Lisa Phipps, and Cllr Jill Winslade – collectively disagreed with the proposals.

The report states: “A planning pre-application enquiry has been prepared but has not yet been submitted due to the anticipated political sensitivity surrounding this site.”

Park Estate, Bargoed

The final proposal is for up to 40 homes to be built across three parcels of land at Western Drive, Heol Pencarreg, and Heol Coedcae.

Western Drive and Heol Coedcae will each have 16 one-bedroom apartments, and eight later-living bungalows are proposed for Heol Pencarreg.

A survey found that a large portion of the land at Western Drive could not be built on due to its ecological value.

Planning applications for the above schemes are yet to be submitted, but cabinet members are to discuss whether the council should continue with the investigations into the sites.

Both the Ty Darran and former Oakdale Comprehensive School development schemes are also contributing to the council’s 400 affordable homes goal.

The demolition of the former Ty Darran care home is expected to start in January 2023, and the 46-home development is expected to start in autumn 2023.