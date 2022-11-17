A 94-YEAR-OLD woman has died following a crash near Monmouth on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a car and a van on the A4136 near Staunton Road at around 4.50pm on Wednesday, November 16.

Gwent Police has now confirmed the driver of the car died at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“We’re appealing for witnesses after receiving a report of a road traffic collision on the A4136 near Staunton Road at around 4.50pm on Wednesday, November 16,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

“Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, following a collision between a silver Hyundai i10 and a white Nissan van.

“Paramedics confirmed that the driver of the car, a 94-year-old woman, had died at the scene.

“We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using the A4136, Staunton Road near Monmouth between 4.30pm and 5pm to contact us.”

Anyone with any information can call 101 or can send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200388100 with any details.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.