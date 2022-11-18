BLACK Friday is back as shoppers look to find a bargain amid all the sales - but is it worth adding an air fryer to your basket?

Households have been looking for creative ways to offset the soaring cost of living as demand for the handy kitchen appliance leaps by 3000 per cent.

The cooking gadget can be used to make all sorts of delicious meals but the question remains - is it worth the hype?

How you can reduce your energy bills

What is an air fryer?





Air fryer ovens are small, more energy and time-efficient than full-size ovens and since you can fry, grill, roast and bake, you can also cut out the need for your stove.

Ideal for people trying to consume fewer calories, air fryers simulate deep frying without submerging food in oil.

A fan within the air fryer circulates hot air at a high speed, creating the ultimate crispy textures and preserving many good nutrients.

Are air fryers cheaper to run than ovens?





Air fryers are seen to be more energy and time-efficient than full-size ovens.

The gadget lets you fry, grill, roast and bake and you won't even need to turn on the stove either.

Air fryers are said to run at an average cost of £55.71 a year, according to research by Utilita.

Meanwhile, an electric cooker is reported to run at £335.57 a year.

Hometree also released a study in September that said an oven with an average wattage of 3kW costs about 34p to run for 20 minutes.

In comparison, a 1kW air fryer would cost 10p for the same period.

When it comes to Ninja's air fryer, the model is said to save you up to 65% on your energy bill.

On the brand's 'Black Friday Event', their best-selling 11-in-one Multi-Cooker even has an air fry feature.

