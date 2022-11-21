CHILDREN at a Welsh-medium nursery in Pontypool will be learning about healthy eating through growing their own fruit and vegetables.

Ysgol Feithrin Pontypwl has been awarded a donation of £2,054 as part of Co-op’s local community fund.

The Co-op local community fund supports projects across the UK, with funding coming from each time members buy selected Co-op branded products and services.

The nursery will use the funds to teach the children about healthy eating by allowing them to grow fresh fruit and vegetables in their community garden.

“Our nursery was very pleased to become part of this scheme a year ago and we are very grateful for the support Co-op members have given us over the last 12 months,” said Helen Greenwood, leader at Ysgol Feithrin Pontypwl.

“The money will go towards developing opportunities for the children to plant and grow their own fruit and vegetables in our community garden and learn all about healthy eating and how to look after the environment.”

On Wednesday, November 9, Ann Jones from the Co-op visited the nursery to present them with their funding.