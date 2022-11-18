TWO men have been in court after being caught illegally fishing by setting up a net across a river.

Gwent Police, in partnership with Natural Resources Wales, prosecuted the men – aged 32 and 45 – in connection with illegal netting in Aberthaw.

The men, both from Pontyclun in Rhondda Cynon Taf, had set up a 20-metre gill net across the River Thaw in the early hours of the morning, before retrieving it a few hours later.

The River Thaw is in a conservation area and is protected against offences such as this

The pair were ordered to pay £1,730 in fines and costs when the admitted the charges in court on Friday, November 4.

“Illegal angling and netting will not be tolerated, and this successful prosecution demonstrates this,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

PC Mark Powell said: “Police forces across Wales are successfully working with Natural Resources Wales and the National Wildlife Crime Unit to investigate and prosecute those responsible for committing wildlife and rural crime offences.

“It's so important to preserve already dwindling native species such as salmon, sea trout, and shad.

“We welcome sentences of this magnitude which I believe will go a long way to deter others from committing future offences.”