THE family of a great-grandmother brutally murdered in her bed by her son-in-law paid tribute to her after he was jailed for life.

Newport pensioner Mari O’Flynn’s loved ones said they would always remember “her sparkle and her funny stories” after Simon Parks was sentenced.

Detective Chief Superintendent Leanne Brustad of Gwent Police (third right) reads a statement on behalf of Mari O'Flynn's family, including daughter Sarah Taylor (third left). Picture: Iwan Gabe Davies

Detective Chief Superintendent Leanne Brustad, the senior investigation officer in the case, read a statement on their behalf outside Cardiff Crown Court.

Parks, 52, from Newport, was told he would have to serve a minimum of 24 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the 79-year-old’s murder.