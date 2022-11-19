A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JON TOMBES, 28, of Richmond Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted two counts of assault by beating on November 7.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a six-month restraining order and ordered to pay £100 compensation and a £154 surcharge.

SAMANTHA WIEGOLD, 47, of Greensway, Abertysswg, Caerphilly, was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £96 surcharge after she admitted being charge of a motor vehicle at Wedgewood Court, Lansbury Park on October 23 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in her breath, 91 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Her driving record was endorsed with 10 points.

MARCUS FRANCIS DAWE, 29, of Jamaica Grove, Coedkernew, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue, on June 6.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

IAN PAUL DUGGAN, 51, of Fuscia Way, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £358 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on June 26.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GARETH TRIGG, 43, of Blestium Street, Monmouth, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cinderhill Street on June 29.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOANNE ALI, 34, of Llanwern Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Corporation Road on May 2.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.