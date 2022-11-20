A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CALLUM HEARD, 21, of Riverbank Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving on Chepstow Road when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on March 20.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DARREN MALLET, 35, of Avalon Court, Tranch, Pontypool, was sentenced to a two-year community order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage and was found guilty following a trial of another count of assault by beating.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, complete a 29-day accredited programme, made the subject of a three-year restraining order and must pay £984 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER FRANK MORRIS, 43, of Ross Road, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted driving on the A468 in Machen, Caerphilly, whilst unfit to drive through drugs on December 9, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NIGEL COX, 53, of High Close, Nelson, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 46 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 85 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and driving without insurance in Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, on October 6.

He was fined £240 and must pay £85 costs and a £96 surcharge.

BRITTANY ECCLESTON, 32, of Faulkners Farm Drive, Birmingham, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving on the A449 in Monmouth with a cannabis derivative in her blood and driving without insurance on January 14.

She was ordered to pay £635 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

MARK ANTHONY PRICE, 49, of Tan Y Bryn, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £229 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proved in his absence that he was drunk and disorderly at Energlyn & Churchill Park railway station on February 26.

STEVEN TOVEY, 47, of Maesglas, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was sentenced to a two-year community order after he admitted stalking in Brynmawr between January 1 and June 14.

He must attend a 29-day “Building Better Relationships” programme, was made the subject of a two-year restraining order, was fined £120 and has to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.