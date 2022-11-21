A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

TOM PAYNE, 23, of St Dials Road, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Llantarnam Road on May 14.

He was fined £150 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

RICO SALERNO, 41, of Medway Close, Bettws, Newport, was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs, £50 compensation and a £34 surcharge after he admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on April 28.

MICHAEL PARKER, 30, of Greenhill Road, Cwmbran, was fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge after he admitted causing criminal damage to a mobile phone and door on June 14.

ALISON HODGES, 51, of St Andrews Close, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a community order after she pleaded guilty to the theft of goods worth £124.85 from Marks & Spencer at Newport Retail Park on October 23.

She must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge.

NATHAN HARRIS, 33, of Sycamore Road, Blaenavon, was conditionally discharged for nine months after he admitted criminal damage on February 11.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £22 surcharge.

KEVIN ARTHUR, 48, of Upton Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4591 Risca Road/Glasllwch Crescent, on May 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

EBRIMA CHAM, 35, of Tees Close, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone near Greenmeadow Community Farm, Ty Gwyn Way, Cwmbran on April 29.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.