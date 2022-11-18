Ant and Dec have addressed Loose Women star Charlene White's 'rule breach' on I'm A Celeb after reporting her to ITV bosses.

The popular presenters host the hit show every night at 9 pm from the Australian jungle and take to Instagram Live with viewers after its broadcast.

In Wednesday night’s show, campmates were discussing sleeping arrangements and viewers complained over Charlene refusing to sleep in the RV with Matt Hancock.

The pair addressed the 'hammock RV situation' during Monday's Instagram Live.

Ant and Dec confirm Charlene White did not break I'm A Celeb rules

The rules said that only the leader and deputy are allowed to stay in the RV, it didn’t state they HAD to… #ImACeleb https://t.co/cFxnXMR5m1 — antanddec (@antanddec) November 17, 2022

Dec said: "Can we talk about the hammock RV situation? Do you get it? I don't."

Ant replied: "Why would she not want to sleep in there, it can't just be because of the spider. Is it because you don't want to sleep next to Matt? Is that it?

“You've got to think of the other people that have to then sleep in a hammock because of your actions and then have a bad back. Then you've got to look at your actions, don't you?"

Dec added: “I am not sure it is playing as a team member taking up a bed."

To which Ant replied: "It is against the rules they said...well yeah maybe. I think maybe she is and I am going to speak to the producers about it."

However, during Thursday's episode, Ant and Dec clarified that there hadn't been a rule breach.

READ MORE: I'm A Celeb star Boy George accuses fellow campmate of 'protecting' Matt Hancock

READ MORE: Ant and Dec launch Matt Hancock vs Lettuce on ITV I'm A Celeb

The Geordie duo informed fans on Twitter during Thursday's episode: "The rules said that only the leader and deputy are allowed to stay in the RV, it didn’t state they HAD to… #ImACeleb".

However, many viewers remained unconvinced and called on the presenters to make a change.

One fan wrote: "you’re ant and dec you can change the rules."

A second user added: "This loophole needs fixing for next time!"

Referring to the former Health Secretary's controversial appearance on the programme after he resigned for breaking his own Covid social distancing policy, a third viewer joked: "Is that guidance or rules?"