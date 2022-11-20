GWENT is looking particularly beautiful in its autumn colours and members of our camera club have been out capturing the seasonal delights.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
A walk around the Afon Llwyd, Cwmbran. Picture: Kirsty Cooke-Jones
Path to the trees. Picture: Alex Taylor
Autumn trees at Blaen Bran. Picture: Elaine Lanie Cobb
A lone Tree, Twmbarlwm. Picture: Sian McDermott
A golden autumnal sunset at Pen y Fan Pond. Picture: Sarah Davey
Leaves at Pontypool Park. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain
Autumn colours at the Eagles Nest, near Tintern. Picture: Catherine Mayo
Having a run through the leaves at Caldicot Castle. Picture: Vicki Bloomfield
Along the canal, near Pontypool. Picture: Nigel Jones
Having lots of fun with the autumn leaves in Bedwellty House and Park, Tredegar. Picture: Samantha Hawkins
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here