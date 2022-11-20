GWENT is looking particularly beautiful in its autumn colours and members of our camera club have been out capturing the seasonal delights.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 4,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

A walk around the Afon Llwyd, Cwmbran. Picture: Kirsty Cooke-Jones

Path to the trees. Picture: Alex Taylor

Autumn trees at Blaen Bran. Picture: Elaine Lanie Cobb

A lone Tree, Twmbarlwm. Picture: Sian McDermott

A golden autumnal sunset at Pen y Fan Pond. Picture: Sarah Davey

Leaves at Pontypool Park. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

Autumn colours at the Eagles Nest, near Tintern. Picture: Catherine Mayo

Having a run through the leaves at Caldicot Castle. Picture: Vicki Bloomfield

Along the canal, near Pontypool. Picture: Nigel Jones

Having lots of fun with the autumn leaves in Bedwellty House and Park, Tredegar. Picture: Samantha Hawkins