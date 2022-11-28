THE festive season is fast approaching and children in Gwent will be ending the term with a two week break.

This term will be shorter than last term at six weeks, and with four weeks to go until Father Christmas arrives.

In previous years, schools across Wales finished for the Christmas break around December 16, a week before Christmas. However, this year half term starts just a day before Christmas Eve on December 23.

Usually, youngsters have a whole week of excitement and Christmas movies to get in the festive spirit before Christmas Eve, now they only have one day.

If you go to school in Powys, you will have an extra two days of festive fun as schools break up on December 21.

Children will return to school in Wales on Monday, January 9.

The spring term will last five weeks before children get to enjoy another week off on February 20, 2023.

Here are the key dates you need to know.

Christmas half term: Friday, December 23 – Monday, January 9

Spring half term: Friday, February 17 – Monday, February 27