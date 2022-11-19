A CHEPSTOW coffee shop which is part of a national chain has closed due to issues with the building lease.

Costa Coffee in Beaufort Square in the town, has permanently closed as of Wednesday, November 16.

A notice posted in the window of the coffee shop states the landlords had taken possession of the building through a firm called Bladen Commercial Property Consultants Ltd.

This, the notice says, is due to the lease having expired and not having been renewed.

"The tenant, Laurentia Capital Ltd, can contant the agents for access to the property to collect their possessions, however if this is not withing 28 days of the date of this notice, the landlord reserves the right to sell any items left at the premises," the notice says.

The notice is dated November 15.

It also states that "any attempt to illegally enter the property without the consent of the landlord is a criminal and civil offence".

A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the Costa Coffee store at 7 Beaufort Square, Chepstow has permanently closed as of Wednesday, November 16 2022 due to the lease ending at the premise.

"At this current time, we are unable to share any further details on this store closure but will look to do so in due course.”