A DRUG dealer was caught with 189 wraps of cocaine after a police chase which ended in a head-on crash.

Kyle Gregory, 20, was a passenger in a stolen car being pursued in Newport before it collided with a van in the St Julians area.

He and the other men in the vehicle fled and a police dog handler was called to help find them.

Gregory jumped over garden walls before a member of the public working in his shed helped police detain him after he carried out a citizen’s arrest.

Tom Roberts, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was a passenger in a stolen car that was being chased by the police.

“It failed to stop and was overtaking cars on the wrong side of the road before being involved in a head-on collision with a van.”

When Gregory was arrested he was found with 189 wraps of cocaine in his jacket that were being kept in a rubber glove.

The drugs weighed 49.2g and had a potential street value of more than £5,700.

Gregory, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

He has a previous conviction for drug trafficking and was in breach of that sentence, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Gregory was sent to a young offender institution for 24 months, suspended for 18 months, in October 2021 after he admitted possession of heroin with intent to supply and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said: “The defendant was doing it to reduce a drug debt he had incurred through his own drug addiction.

“He has shown much remorse.

“The defendant was a cocaine user at the time of his arrest and was addicted to it.

“It is sad to see he was using class A drugs from the age of 13.”

The judge, Recorder IWL Jones, told Gregory: “Class A drugs destroy lives and families and once again they have put you in the crown court.

“You are literally throwing your life away.”

He was sent to a young offender institution for four years.