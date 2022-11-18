TOMORROW is set to be one of the busiest Saturdays Newport has seen in some time due to a combination of the city's Christmas lights switch-on event, the Exiles in action at Rodney Parade home, and Wales facing Georgia in Cardiff.

But people travelling to any of these events could face problems, with roadworks on the M4 and strikes affecting some train services.

Events taking place in Newport and Cardiff tomorrow.

Wales v Georgia - Principality Stadium;

Newport Christmas Light switch on - Newport city centre;

Newport County v Gillingham - Rodney Parade.

The match at the Principality Stadium kicks off at 1pm, with Newport Christmas lights switch-on festivities starting at 3pm.

Newport County also kick off 3pm against Gillingham at Rodney Parade.

With construction works taking place on the Severn Bridge and one lane closed, the M4 motorway is expected to be very busy in and around Newport.

Coming to #Cardiff for Wales v Georgia tomorrow? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇪 Check out important travel information below 👇#WALvGEOhttps://t.co/4GDPv9qU93 — South Wales Police (@swpolice) November 18, 2022

Here is the travel information you need for the Wales v Georgia match and Christmas light switch on in the city centre including train and bus delays.

Trains

Industrial action involving Network Rail signallers will impact Great Western Railway services, supporters using GWR services should board trains immediately after the match to ensure homeward bound journeys to Newport and England.

The last train to London will leave before 16.30pm, a queuing system will be in place at Cardiff Central station.

Transport for Wales is unaffected by this industrial action, they are running a full timetable in and out of Cardiff tomorrow, but services will be very busy, so allow plenty of time for your journey.

After the match queues for mainline services will be on Central Square.

Buses

The Cardiff Bus number 30 service from Cardiff to Newport, will operate a temporary stop in Kingsway opposite the Friary Gardens.

Buses will enter Cardiff city centre via Dumfries Place, Stuttgarter Strasse and Greyfriars Road terminating at Kingsway.

Bus stops on Station Terrace, Lower Churchill Way and Customhouse Street will not be served.

The X30 will run as normal from Greyfriars Road.

Roads

Travelling by car? There will be delays likely on the M4 eastbound from junction 28 to junction 27 due to a lane closure on the eastbound entry slip at junction 28.

One lane of the M48 Severn Bridge is also closed in both directions while cable inspections are carried out.