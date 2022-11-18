A man died in a hot tub after taking a ‘fatal cocktail of drugs’ at a Pembrokeshire luxury glamping site an inquest has heard.

Jai Williams,21, was on holiday with his girlfriend in Florence Springs Glamping Village, near Tenby, in January this year.

Coroner’s officer PC James Lang told an inquest on Tuesday, November 16, that Mr Williams had started to take drugs in his early teens and that they were a ‘big part of his life’.

He also struggled with his mental health and when his grandmother died in 2020 it had a ‘massive impact’ on him.

The inquest heard that in early 2021 it was suspected that Mr Williams had started to use heroin.

In May or June of that year he was the victim of an assault and sustained numerous injuries including subdural haematoma, a fractured eye socket and his sight suffered.

He was found specialised accommodation because of this.

In January of this year, he and his girlfriend decided to take a holiday at Florence Springs. The morning after they arrived he was found in the hot tub just after 6am in the morning.

Emergency services were called but, despite their best efforts, life was pronounced extinct at 6.20am.

A post-mortem found a fatal combination of cocaine and Flualprazolam in his system.

It gave the cause of death as poisoning as a consequence of a combination of cocaine and Flualprazolam toxicity.

“Mr Williams has taken a fatal cocktail of drugs in the hours that led up to his death,” said assistant Pembrokeshire coroner Gareth Lewis.

He recorded a conclusion of drug related death and extended his condolences to Mr Williams’ family.

