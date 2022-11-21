A NEWPORT woman has pleaded guilty to racially abusing a man at a hospital in the city and assaulting an emergency worker.

Keri Louise Grattan, 38, of Capel Crescent, Newport appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, November 18, via video link.

Grattan was charged with racially aggravated harassment towards Adrian Trowers, which allegedly took place on July 16, 2022 at the Royal Gwent Hospital on Cardiff Road in Newport.

She was also charged with the assault of an emergency worker in Newport on the same date.

Grattan pleaded guilty to both charges.

The judge adjourned the hearing until Thursday, December 15, so that more information could be obtained relating to the defendant's mental health.