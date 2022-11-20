HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

Julie - one year old female Cockapoo. Julie is very nervous of humans but has come out of her shell in regards to her love of toys. She loves playing with the toys in the yard and will play fetch with you. She has just started her harness training and will allow you to put the harness on and off without any trouble as long as it’s done slowly. She will keep the harness on all day without any bother and hopefully will be able to try and go for a walk in the next coming days.

Hanny - seven years old cocker spaniel female. Hanny is becoming much braver. This little girl now walks well on a lead, and will shyly come up for the lead to be put on. She isn't an over active dog, happy to just plod along. She's learning to accept attention from kennel staff. She is kennelled with larger dogs because she can be a bit bossy with dogs her own size but she's a sweet girl who will suit a less active home.

Dappa Roo - seven month old beagle male. Dappa Roo's confidence is growing daily. When he arrived Dappa Roo was so scared of us humans, especially men, but now he’s full of life and greets kennel staff in the most amazing way. He gets so excited he wags his whole body and jumps up on a lap for fusses. He is more reserved with people he’s less familiar with, but that’s totally to be expected, it just takes a little bit of time to earn his trust. Dappa Roo is very playful with his kennel friends and loves nothing more than sprinting around the sand school with them and playing bitey face in the kennel. Because of this, we would love to find him a home with a resident dog who will play with him, but also snuggle up after play time is over.

Drummer - seven month old beagle female. Drummers confidence is improving daily. Human touch is still a scary concept for her so she is very flinchy, but she is definitely getting better. Drummer’s such a young girl and she has so much potential to become the most wonderful companion, but her new owners will need to take things very slow with her and be completely patient and understanding of her worries and fears. She is very food orientated and will take treats from hands, so this is definitely the best way to go with her.

Bento - four year old cocker spaniel cross. Bento is the most confident out of all of his kennel friends and he will always come up to to say hello. He likes a gentle fuss under his ears and he’s slowly starting to enjoy a bum scratch. He’s very easy to pick up and handle and is generally a very polite boy. He spends most of his days cuddled up in bed with his friends, although he does absolutely love the sand school and having a mooch around it. He’s not really that interested in toys, probably because he doesn’t really know what they are, but I think I’m time he may have a playful side to him.