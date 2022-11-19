A THIEF went on to steal a pub’s karaoke machine and rummage through the bags of staff at a supermarket after he’d burgled a “vulnerable” man.

Jan Kandrac’s offences were committed in Newport city centre after taking the £1,500 karaoke machine from The Talisman, trying to steal from Sainsbury’s workers and raiding a flat.

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, said during the burglary at the disabled man’s home the defendant left behind a tobacco tin with drugs and his bank card inside.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer caught with 189 wraps of cocaine after police car chase

The brazen Kandrac, a crack cocaine addict, then went back to the flat and demanded that his victim hand them back.

A quick-witted neighbour of the vulnerable man took a photograph of the defendant and handed it to the police.

Kandrac stole a TV, DVD player and mobile phone during that burglary and sold them for £15 at a pawn shop, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The 28-year-old then targeted The Talisman pub and tried to sell the karaoke equipment at the same pawn shop.

His final offence at Sainsbury’s was committed when he was caught red-handed going through bags after he’d managed to get into the staff lift.

Kandrac, of Ebenezer Terrace, Newport, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and one of attempted burglary and fraud.

He had previous convictions for drug driving and was in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

Owen Williams, representing the defendant, said the ex-labourer and factory worker was originally from Slovakia and came to live in Newport when he was 13.

“He is a father of three and his wife and children have moved back to Slovakia and he has a long distance relationship with them,” his barrister told the court.

“The defendant became addicted to crack cocaine and his actions were in order to fund that addiction.

“He has detoxed in prison and wants to be reunited with his family following his release.”

The judge, Recorder IWL Jones, told Kandrac: “The dwelling house burglary committed against a vulnerable disabled man asleep on the sofa is an extremely serious offence.

“You left behind a tin with drugs inside and you had the barefaced cheek to turn up at his home and expect the return of them.”

The defendant was jailed for two years.