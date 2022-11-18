YOUR favourite local paper is giving local charities the chance to take a share of an amazing £128,000 cash giveaway.

Our parent company’s charitable arm, The Gannett Foundation, is providing £128,000 in cash to support local charities across the country and we are delighted to have a £16,000 share to give away in our area.

And we asked you to decide where this money should be spent.

You nominated in your thousands and our editorial team chose a shortlist of ten charities from our region which will share in the £16,000.

One of them is Newport-based Raven House Trust.

Raven House Trust, is one of Wales’ longest serving food banks, which originally started out donating furniture to people in 1992, then evolving into a food bank around a few years later in 1998.

The charity collects food, furniture, bedding, toys and household items to help families and individuals who find themselves in desperate need.

They take in and are able to collect good clean furniture from in and surrounding areas of Newport. The furniture is used for families and people that go without, and, they donate these free of charge (when delivering a small fee of £25 is payable, which is used to maintain a van and driver).

In addition to food parcels and furniture the team at Raven House Trust are also more than happy to receive new toys aged from new born to 12 years for boys and girls, good clean bedding, sleeping bags, kitchen equipment and toiletries.

The team does extra boxed food parcels for the agencies who deal with homeless people.

They are joined by RCVUK, Risca, Marches Family Network, from the South Wales valleys; Vennture, from Hereford; Belle's Story, from Haverfordwest; Snap Specialist Playgroup at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest; Vale Baby Basics; Ferne Animal Sanctuary, from Chard in Somerset; Age UK Somerset; and Escape Support Group, from Taunton in Somerset.

We have put the power to allocate the cash back into the hands of our readers.

All you have to do is collect tokens from our newspapers which can then be sent to collection points across our region or posted directly to us.

The tokens are being printed in paper up until November 20 and you have until the end of the following week to get them back to us.

Each token collected will then be used to allocate cash to the nominated charity – so if your favourite charity collects 50 per cent of all to tokens collected, it will receive 50 per cent of the £16,000.

RCVUK has collection points as does Raven House Trust or you can send your vouchers, which are being published regularly in the South Wales Argus, to Gwyn Roberts, Cash for Charities, South Wales Argus, 1st Floor, Chartist Tower, Upper Dock Street, Newport NP20 1DW.

