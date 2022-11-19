FRENCH Bulldog Diego is looking for a loving home.

He is currently being looked after by All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary near Ponthir.

Diego was born in November 2018 and he came to the sanctuary with his mother Tessi in March this year.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Diego is a very lovable, friendly boy who is looking for stability.

"He can be very needy at times and will be in constant need of attention and cuddles while in a home. Diego forms a bond with an individual very quickly and will act like your shadow!

"It is required that he is not left alone for long periods of time. He has had some crate training in the past and is toilet trained.

"While in foster care with us, we have observed that he can be quite a reactive dog in the home when it comes to sudden noises. If cars or children etc pass by the window he will bark and howl to let you know.

"While Diego was crated overnight in foster care, he let us know when he needed the toilet by bouncing. He was very well behaved and a joy to look after!

"Diego is calm on a walk and enjoys going out and about but he will pull quite a lot if he sees another dog or cat, he is constantly on alert for something to have a little bark at.

"Diego does not get on with other dogs or cats and therefore, must be the only animal within the household. He will chase and react to cats either on a walk or in the garden.

"He is good in our enclosed field as long as there are no other distractions surrounding the perimeter. We would not trust Diego in an unsecure environment off lead due to his reactivity towards other animals."

The spokesman said that Diego underwent Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome (BOAS) surgery in June 2022. He was classed as severe Grade 4.

They said: "The surgery has made a great improvement to his overall medical condition and his breathing is a lot better."

He can be rehomed in a home with children of any age but he cannot live with another dog or a cat.

All adopters are offered telephone support from the sanctuary's dog training and behaviour advisor, for as long as required.

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/