A SECTION of a Newport road will be closed for two weeks from Monday while diseased trees are felled.

Allt-yr-yn View will be closed from the junction with Allt-yr-yn Avenue and the junction with Allt-yr-yn Heights from Monday, November 21, while the work is carried out.

The closure is to allow trees infected with ash dieback disease to be felled.

A Newport City Council statement said: “Ash dieback is predicted to infect almost 80 per cent of ash trees in the UK and has already led to the removal of trees in Newport.

“A number of trees along Allt-Yr-Yn View have been found to have ash dieback. It is therefore necessary for the council to remove them before they deteriorate further.

“The trees are potentially dangerous and could cause accidents along the road if part or all of a tree were to fall.

“Ecological assessments of all trees affected by this disease along Allt-Yr-Yn View have been carried out. Further ecological assessments will take place on each affected tree before work to remove it commences.

“No tree that is found to have nesting animals will be removed.

“The council will also be looking to leave a number of stumps in place in order to encourage nesting bats.

”Diversions will be in place throughout the closure and will be signposted. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by this work.”