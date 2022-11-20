A NEWPORT property looks to be a prime contender for renovation - or levelling up.

The house, located on Downing Street in the Somerton area of the city, has been listed with a guide price of £135,000.

South Wales Argus:

From the agent's pictures, it looks in need of a bit of TLC, but nothing a few rolls of £2,000 gold wallpaper won't fix.

More than a mini budget might be necessary to transform this property into a modern family home, but there are strong (and stable) bones already in place.

South Wales Argus:

There isn't a rose garden, but there is a hot pink bathroom.

The terraced house is comprised of an entrance hallway, living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom, along with outside rear garden and garage.

South Wales Argus:

There is no onwards chain and the agent say the property is close to local amenities.

South Wales Argus:

For more information, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/129072896