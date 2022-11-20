A NEWPORT property looks to be a prime contender for renovation - or levelling up.

The house, located on Downing Street in the Somerton area of the city, has been listed with a guide price of £135,000.

From the agent's pictures, it looks in need of a bit of TLC, but nothing a few rolls of £2,000 gold wallpaper won't fix.

More than a mini budget might be necessary to transform this property into a modern family home, but there are strong (and stable) bones already in place.

There isn't a rose garden, but there is a hot pink bathroom.

The terraced house is comprised of an entrance hallway, living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom, along with outside rear garden and garage.

There is no onwards chain and the agent say the property is close to local amenities.

For more information, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/129072896