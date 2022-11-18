A NEWPORT woman has been jailed for more than two years after setting fire to her flat.

Sabina Khanom, 28, was serving a suspended sentence for a different offence when she started the blaze at her flat in Darent Road, Bettws.

She appeared at Cardiff Crown Court this morning, where it was heard that witnesses passing the flat on Monday, August 1, saw smoke coming out of the building, and when they looked into a window, they saw Khanom "lighting tissues and throwing them onto the sofa", as well as pouring liquid into the flames.

The alarm was then raised and the fire brigade was called.

The court heard that, at one stage, there was a "small explosion" and the windows blew out.

The defendant said she had to retrieve her baby’s clothes from the flat and went back inside.

At the time of the offence Khanom said she had fallen asleep while cooking.

However, a subsequent investigation found that the fire had been started in the living room.

Newport City Homes, the housing provider, said the value of the damage caused by the fire was £30,700 – including the replacement of the windows.

Video footage played in court showed witnesses shouting “call the fire brigade” with the fire alarm audibly sounding from the flat.

Neighbours are seen to come outside to investigate with smoke coming from the flat.

A second video showed the fire having grown in size with a small explosion blowing the windows out.

A person is seen to run back into the burning building to protestations from onlookers.

The prosecution said that Khanom has nine previous convictions for offences - but none for arson.

At the time of the fire, she was serving a suspended sentence for a previous public order offence.

The court also heard Khanom's suffers with emotionally unstable personality disorder relating to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Sentencing, Judge Michael Fitton KC said the pre-sentence report made for “grim reading”.

He added the arson was "a very serious offence".

"It is a residential area with children playing in the street," he said.

He added taking drugs or alcohol in an attempt to deal with her condition was “the worst thing she could have done”.

“If you ignore that you’re going to wreck your life and that would be a tragedy,” he said.

Khanom was sentenced to two years and two months in prison for the offence of arson.

Due to the fact that the offence had been committed during the time in which she was serving a suspended sentence – eight months suspended for 12 months for a public order offence – an additional four month sentence was imposed.

This would be served consecutively.

The total sentence would therefore be two years and six months.

“You’ll serve half and then be released on license to serve the rest,” the judge said.

A victim surcharge of £190 was also imposed.