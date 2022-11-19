WICKED, the West End and Broadway musical phenomenon, has announced a return to Cardiff in 2024 as part of a 10-city UK and Ireland tour.

The spectacular, multi-record-breaking, and critically acclaimed touring production, dubbed “one of the most successful musicals of all time”, will fly back to Wales Millennium Centre’s Donald Gordon Theatre for four weeks from October 24 to November 23, 2024.

The production played to sold-out audiences during its two previous visits to Cardiff, selling nearly 150,000 tickets across its runs in 2014 and 2018.

Tickets will go on public sale from 10am, Friday, February 3, 2023, online at www.wmc.org.uk

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L Frank Baum’s beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

With a touring cast, orchestra, company and crew of 82 people, and a further 20 people employed locally, “the blockbuster stage show” won the BroadwayWorld UK Award for Best Touring Production.

Casting will be announced in due course.

Michael McCabe, executive producer (UK & Ireland) of Wicked, said: "We are proud to be bringing Wicked back to the magnificent Wales Millennium Centre, where incredible audiences greeted us during two previous sold-out engagements. We’re excited to have this opportunity to share once again the spectacle, magic and emotion that has created unforgettable memories for audiences in Wales and all around the world.”

Graeme Farrow, artistic director at Wales Millennium Centre, said: “We can’t wait to welcome the witches of Oz back to delight our audiences once again, nearly ten years after Wicked’s first visit. It speaks volumes that this musical has continued to cast its magical spell across the world for 20 years, and I just know people will queue in their droves to watch it – whether for the first, second or third time – at our home for world-class musical theatre in Wales.”