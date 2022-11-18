A CITY centre office space that has been empty for 10 years is to be turned into a sports bar.

Newport City Council has approved a planning application for a snooker and pool bar in the Station Quarter on Cambrian Road.

Located above the vacant Vibez nightclub, the sports bar will have ten pool tables, two American pool tables, a snooker table, five darts boards, a bar, and a seating area with a projector screen.

The design and access statement, prepared by LRJ Planning on behalf of the applicant, said the change is an opportunity to prevent the building falling into disrepair and becoming a target for antisocial behaviour.

The bar will be open between Monday and Saturday, and is restricted to the following opening hours:

Monday: 10am – 11pm;

Tuesday: 10am – 11pm;

Wednesday: 10am – midnight;

Thursday: 10am – 11pm;

Friday: 10am – 2am;

Saturday: 10am – 2am.

Seven jobs will be available at the sports bar – four full-time positions and three part-time.