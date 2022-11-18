CHILDREN In Need's annual appeal show airs tonight and here's everything you need to know.

The live BBC appeal show is one of the biggest fundraising nights of the year bringing together the biggest names in TV, including the likes of Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Graham Norton, Chris Ramsey, Jason Manford and Alex Scott MBE.

With a guaranteed night of laughs and amazing performances, we can't wait to see what the fundraising spectacular has in store for us.

This year’s Spotacular campaign is raising funds to help tackle the effects the cost-of-living crisis is having on children and young people.

What time is Children In Need on TV?





We’re there for children across the UK when they need us the most, and you can help us by being a part of The Great SPOTacular!



For loads of spotty ways to fundraise and take part in the Great SPOTacular, head to ⤵️ https://t.co/woxYLpoEsb — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) October 13, 2022

Children In Need's 'Great Spotacular Appeal Night' takes place on Friday, November 18 2022.

The night of fundraising and entertainment starts at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

The evening will be "jam-packed with exclusive sketches, exciting performances, music, dance and a few BIG surprises!", according to the BBC.

The appeal show has a running time of three hours, airing after the BBC News At Six and before the BBC News at Ten.

Who is hosting Children In Need 2022?





Ahead of his first year presenting, @JasonManford went to visit Wildern Opportunity Group, to see where your donations go.



BBC Children in Need funds the project's Friday group sessions for children with special needs and complex health needs.



We're There For You 💛 — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) November 15, 2022

The Spotacular appeal show will be hosted by five of the broadcaster's biggest names, including:

Ade Adepitan MBE

Mel Giedroyc

Chris Ramsey

Alex Scott

Jason Manford

Children In Need appeal show line up

Bradley Walsh will host a children’s takeover of the hit game show Blankety Blank which will feature contestants Maisie Smith and John Waite.

There will also be a Repair Shop special that will share the story behind a very special restoration and, in a TV first, the results of the repair on the BBC Children in Need stage will also be shown.

Some famous faces will also return to take on Graham Norton's infamous Red Chair - with their fates being in the hands of some cheeky kids.

Romesh Ranganathan will front a special Weakest Link episode that naturally has a Children In Need twist.

Also in this year's line up is the Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year Awards, Junior Eurovision and incredible performances from Lewis Capaldi, Diversity and the BBC Children in Need Choir.

How to donate to Children In Need 2022

BBC Children in Need believes that every child should have the chance to thrive and be the best they can be. We are committed to being there for children across the UK when they need us the most.



We're There For You 💛 — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) November 14, 2022

You can also donate directly or pay in your fundraising on the Children In Need website.

Viewers can choose from either a single or one-off donation option.

You have the option of choosing your own amount or the fundraiser has outlined £30, £50 or £100 options and explains what your donation could do.

£30 - pays for a food parcel for 6 children affected by poverty, ensuring they can access healthy food, improving their physical and emotional wellbeing.

£50 - pays for a one-to-one counselling session with a counsellor for an 8-year-old girl whose Mum has died helping her to communicate how she feels and learn to cope.

£100 - pays for a week of after school club sessions for 15 children and young people affected by mental health issues providing a safe space and enabling them to build confidence.

Find out more or donate today via the Children In Need website.

Children In Need 2022 airs at 7 pm on Friday, November 18 on BBC One.