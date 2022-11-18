STORMZY and Maya Jama were reported to have rekindled their romance three years after their split. The rapper and Love Island host were spotted together at the GQ Men of the Year 2022 event.
A source told The Sun: “Stormzy and Maya are together again. They’re taking it slow but are very much back in each other’s lives after a long time when they didn’t speak or see each other.”
However, a representitive of Maya shot down the rumours telling the Mail Online that she "remains great friends" with Stormzy.
Stormzy addressed their break-up in a recent interview with Louis Theroux admitting he had regrets over their previous relationship and the way it ended.
He said: "My break-up, that was probably the biggest catalyst for growth as a man. It was like, OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you.
"That’s probably the biggest loss a man can have, isn’t it? Away from someone passing away, that’s the biggest loss you can have.
“The whole f***ing palaver that surrounded that situation, do you know what I mean? There were other things in terms of mistakes I’d made. I didn’t do what a man should do to fully appreciate love, and care for his woman.”
Stormzy and Maya dated for four years before their split in 2019.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here