STORMZY and Maya Jama were reported to have rekindled their romance three years after their split. The rapper and Love Island host were spotted together at the GQ Men of the Year 2022 event.

A source told The Sun: “Stormzy and Maya are together again. They’re taking it slow but are very much back in each other’s lives after a long time when they didn’t speak or see each other.”

However, a representitive of Maya shot down the rumours telling the Mail Online that she "remains great friends" with Stormzy.

Stormzy addressed their break-up in a recent interview with Louis Theroux admitting he had regrets over their previous relationship and the way it ended.