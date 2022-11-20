THE 2022 Football World Cup is here - and it’s a little bit different this year as it's out in Qatar.

Its going to be a special World Cup, as Wales are competing amongst the world’s best in the most well-known football tournament in the world for only the second time in their history.

Wales last qualified for the World Cup in 1958, with a 1-0 win over Israel at the old Ninian Park stadium, fast forward 63 years later and they have done it again.

Rob Page's men booked a ticket to Qatar after beating Ukraine 1-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium in June, now they are set to put Wales on the map once more.

After Wales reached the Euro 2016 Semi-finals in France anything is possible.

So, if you’re not planning to go to Qatar, many will watch it on TV but others will want to be in and amongst the red wall in pubs or fan zones to witness the next chapter in the history books.

All of Wales group fixtures are live on terrestrial TV or all fans to witness the team battle to reach the knock out stages.

Here is where and when you can watch Wales in action.

Wales V USA – Monday, November 21: Kick off 7pm, live on ITV 1 and S4C;

Wales v Iran – Friday, November 25: Kick off 10am, live on BBC ONE and S4C;

Wales v England – Tuesday, November 29: Kick off 7pm, live BBC ONE and S4C.

Rodney Parade, home of the Dragons and Newport County, are hosting a fanzone for the opening game against USA and closing game against England.

Menter Iaith Casnewydd will have a unit in Newport Market to witness live coverage on S4C with singing and a chance for fans to be part of the excitement.

Sip, next door to the unit will be open for refreshments for attendees of the event only, and will be open from 5pm until 9.15pm.

Bar Amber will be free entry and running beer offers for members, and will be open before and after each Wales match for fans to enjoy the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, if you’re up for travelling out of the area, the Vale Sports Area is offering an exclusive indoor fan zone - and is changing its name to the Bale Sports Arena.

The event will run from 5pm until 11pm for fans to enjoy the match, Ticket prices are £10 for a single ticket, £35 for a table of 4 and £95 for a table of 10.