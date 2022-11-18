A CONTROLLING boyfriend isolated his partner from her family before going on to continually run her down and then carry out a nasty assault.

Phillip Chilcott subjected his victim to years of domestic abuse which culminated in him putting his hands around her throat, threatening to kill her and headbutting her.

The victim thought she was going to die after being unable to breathe at one point and was left with a bleeding nose, cut lip and bruises on her neck.

Chilcott was arrested following this attack in July.

Christopher Evans, prosecuting, said: “The relationship was very up and down and there were issues of jealousy.

“The defendant would be verbally abusive and would make sly comments saying, ‘Your nose is too big’ and making comments about the way she looked.”

Chilcott would turn up invited when his partner went out such as at a female-only hot tub party and a live music event.

The abuse gradually got worse over time.

“The defendant slapped her across the face,” the prosecutor said.

“She said she would receive daily abuse.

“He would trash her house and send her pictures of the damage.”

Mr Evans read out the victim impact statement in which she said: “I used to be a wild child and I used to love life.

“When I met him when I was 17 I thought I was blessed.”

But, Cardiff Crown Court was told, that soon changed.

“I have lost all my self-confidence because of him,” she said.

“He would isolate me from my friends and family to the point where I fell out with my mother, father and uncle.

“He would constantly text me and ask me where I was.

“I used to be confident about my appearance but this would soon change.

“He would belittle me.”

She added: “I feel I will never recover from the damage this man caused me.

“I hate him and everything he has done.”

Chilcott admitted controlling and coercive behaviour, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage against his former girlfriend.

The offences took place between 2015 and 2022.

The defendant, 35, of Penallta Way, Gelli-Haf, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, had previous convictions for violence, harassment, possession of drugs and criminal damage.

Hashim Salmman, representing Chilcott, asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty pleas and that he had been assessed as posing a low risk of reoffending.

His barrister added that the defendant had experienced cocaine misuse and suffered from PTSD after he suffered a brain injury in a road crash.

The judge, Recorder IWL Jones, told Chilcott: “Your offences have had a very significant effect on the victim.

“You should be thoroughly ashamed of the way you behaved.”

The defendant was jailed for two years and made the subject of an indefinite restraining order not to contact the woman.