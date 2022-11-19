NEWPORT artist Morgan Art has teamed up with Tiny Rebel Brewing Co to bring monthly craft fairs to Rogerstone, showcasing local artisans’ talents.

‘Crafty Rebels’ will be holding their first fair tomorrow - Sunday, November 20 - from 11am to 3pm, at Tiny Rebel Brewery Bar, Wern Industrial Estate.

A wide range of artisans will be hosting stalls. Alongside Morgan Art, confirmed traders include Weave Love Amy, Sown and Wild, Naturally Gifted by Laura, Bug and Bay Designs, Treats by B, Bee Kind Risca, Pete's Natural Dog Shop, Liquid Art, Sugar Beard, Dave’s Stained Glass, Newport Artist JB and The Pattyman.

And local DJs will take to the decks to provide music on the day.

Crafty Rebels is also planning to host a craft fair on Sunday, December 18 from 11am until 3pm at the same venue – great for last minute Christmas gifts.

Lucy Morgan, of Morgan Art

Rogerstone-based fine artist, Lucy Morgan, who paints wildlife and pet portraits under the name Morgan Art, is collaborating with Tiny Rebel to organise Crafty Rebels events.

She said: “I’ve had this idea for a while – I thought Tiny Rebel Brewery Bar was the perfect spot for bringing the community together and showcasing the incredible local businesses we have on our doorsteps.

"Ultimately, this is about shopping local and supporting local talent.

"If the first two events are a success, then we’ll be looking to roll these fairs out monthly next year, which – as a Rogerstone resident – would be a welcomed addition to our community. The Crafty Rebels and I hope plenty of people come down and support our artisans.”

Paul Alexander, MD Tiny Rebel Bars, said: “Being at the heart of the community has always been important for us as a business, so when Lucy came to us with this idea, we jumped at the chance to help promote real local craft suppliers and to help create an even better experience for our customers at the same time.”