COUNCILLORS in Newport have backed plans to strengthen city council staff’s ability to report wrongdoing within the workplace.
At a standards committee meeting, councillors supported an updated whistleblowing policy.
It aims to enable employees to raise concerns within the council without fear of victimisation, discrimination or disadvantage.
A council report revealed that in 2021/22, three members of the city council’s staff resigned in response to allegations of misconduct.
A total of five whistleblowing notifications were received by the council in that financial year, two of which were not upheld.
There is one outstanding complaint from a former member of staff - involving “potential fraud” in relation to the Covid-19 Test, Trace, Protect service - which is still under investigation by the chief internal auditor.
The council’s report states that the number of complaints demonstrates a “general awareness of the policy” among staff, and their protected rights to make a complaint.
The policy covers complaints in relation to: Criminal offences; failure to comply with duties set out in law; miscarriages of justice; endangering someone’s health and safety; damage to the environment; covering up wrongdoing in any of the above categories.
Gareth Price, the council's head of law and standards, said every public sector body has to have a whistleblowing policy in place.
Committee chairman, independent member Andrew Mitchell, said: “The policy meets what we believe it needs to meet.”
Training on the whistle-blowing policy is now mandatory, according to the council’s report. All employees have been sent a link to an online training module on the NHS eLearning website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel