CORONATION Street has revealed a new arrival is coming to Weatherfield and he's going to 'set the cat amongst the pigeons'.

The ITV soap has confirmed that actor Ciaran Griffiths, best known for his roles for Waterloo Road, Shameless and The Bay, will join the cast.

Astley born Griffiths will make his debut as Jacob Ryan's father Damon in December and it doesn't look like it's going to be a happy reunion, to say the least.

Here's everything we know about the cobbles' new neighbour.

Casting news: Trouble comes knocking for Jacob in the shape of his dad, Damon!



Take a look >> https://t.co/Q0tTyRlA4w pic.twitter.com/JIhzLGe0fJ — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) November 17, 2022

Coronation Street welcomes new arrival Damon Ryan in December

On being cast in the role of Damon, Ciaran Griffiths said: “I’m happy to be back in Manchester to see my family and friends after being away in Australia for the last three years.

"The city has changed so much! And what better way to tie it in with a stint on the Cobbles.

"I watched Corrie as a kid and it’s great to be back with some old friends both cast and crew.

"I’m loving having the opportunity to work with some quality Northern actors whose work I have long admired, particularly on such a complex character like Damon.”

Damon's arrival comes as his son Jacob tries to put his drug dealing firmly behind him.

Jacob has been dating Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) and working at a new job in the factory as he enjoys a new found acceptance.

Just as Jacob and Amy moved into a flat with their friends Summer (Harriet Bibby) and Aaron (James Craven), Damon comes knocking.

It's not exactly a happy reunion despite Damon insisting that he is trying to make up for lost time but is that all it is?

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod explains: “Having Ciaran on board is so exciting and especially because the character he is playing is so interesting.

"Damon is charming and likeable on the surface but we will soon see he is much more complicated than that as he goes on to have an explosive impact, both in Jacob’s life and beyond.”