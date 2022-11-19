NEWS that Newport City Council has agreed to pay costs of around £1.2 million up front for the demolition of Newport Centre have provoked criticism from Argus readers.

Costs of clearing the current site have reportedly spiralled after plans for a new seven-storey building on the site of the Newport Centre were submitted by Newport City Council and Coleg Gwent.

The building will be for educational use, in addition to having shops, restaurants, offices and a hotel.

At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, however, leader of the council Cllr Jane Mudd said that the cost of demolishing the current Newport Centre had risen over and above the original estimate.

The land is valued at £870,000, and Cllr Mudd proposed the council would front the costs of the demolition – now expected to be around £1.2 million – with Coleg Gwent agreeing to then pay the original £870,000, along with half of the costs over that amount.

Argus readers were quick to criticise the decision to stump up the money, with Ian Whitehouse commeting with the oft-repeated line that "a magical money tree" was required.

"Pity they can’t find it for the NHS and more necessary things instead of wasting it as usual," he said.

Peter Walters said the move would be a step backwards for "the people who have to rely on public transport".

"Out of town amenities are not so accessible to children traveling on their own," he said.

"The leisure centre play pool was a kids paradise."

Sarah Voisey was of the same opinion.

"It was close by," she said, "now, if I want to take my daughter swimming, it’s two busses there and back."

Anna Herron claimed that the council would "knock it down and then say there’s no money to build the new one".

Gareth Davies simply said the move was "madness sheer madness".