NEW rules to protect nature could be introduced in Torfaen as the council draws up its future planning blueprint.

The authority is currently drawing up its Local Development Plan, which will identify sites across the borough that will be considered suitable for new housing and employment use.

The document also sets out the council’s planning policies and councillors have been told the intention is to use it to strengthen protection for nature.

The council’s cleaner communities scrutiny committee was told a new Supplementary Planning Guidance (SPG) will aim to protect existing green spaces.

While conditions can be imposed on planning applications to protect animal habitats on individual sites the council wants to ensure they can still link together.

Henrietta Lucas, the council’s senior landscape officer, told the committee: “Those links were being broken and animals can’t move between two different spaces.”

Panteg councillor Norma Parish, who is a member of the scrutiny committee as well as the chair of the planning committee, said she would be pleased to see strict rules.

She said: “I’m glad to hear that. I think, in the past, developers, the way members look at it, just do what they want. It’s important we have a policy and stick to it.”

The committee has been reviewing how the council is meeting its commitments having declared a nature emergency.