Arthur William Jennings was born about two months early on April 10, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing a tiny 3lb 12oz. His parents are Jordan Williams and Paul Jennings, of Newport. His siblings are Connor, 19, Ella-Faye, 19, and Danica, 21.

Mum Jordan said: "Arthur was due on June 15 but made an unexpected arrival on April 10. After what felt like the longest four weeks in the NICU he was finally allowed home where we have loved and cherished every minute with him.

"I can't begin to tell you how incredible the staff are at the NICU in the Grange University Hospital Cwmbran. It is safe to say that without their love, care and dedication both Arthur and myself wouldn't be where we are today."

Kalani-louise Grace Uden was born on October 26, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lbs 3oz. Her parents are Kingsleigh Brice and Ryan Uden, of Newport, and her siblings are Kilian-raymond, two, and Hudson-reign, one.

Mum Kingsleigh said: "After two boys and having a miscarriage with our first daughter Amayah-louise back in January 2021, we welcomed our beautiful second daughter Kalani-louise Grace. She was born 37 weeks.

"I couldn't thank the staff enough for the support and help with her birth, it all happened so fast and she was discharged at only five hours old. She's perfect. We are absolutely besotted with her, so are her big brothers and the rest of the family. Welcome to the world Kalani-louise, our family is now complete."

Tommy Jay Wearing was born on August 22, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lbs 15oz. His parents are Stacey Farr and Samuel Wearing, of Newport. His sibling is Oakley, four.

Mum Stacey said: "I was told I had a pulled muscle and to go back to bed - but I was in labour, induced by sepsis. Tommy was born at 36 weeks via emergency Caesarean section."

Henry Edward Griffiths was born at 38 weeks on August 23, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 15oz. His parents are Andrew and Georgia Griffiths, of Newport, and his big brothers are Arthur, three, and Oscar, two.

Milo Peter Morgan-Hayes was born on November 3, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 13oz. He is the first child of Danny Morgan-Hayes and Hannah Lee, of Cwmbran.

Mum Hannah said: "I wanted a natural labour but due to having a heart condition, I was prepared for things not go as expected. My partner Danny was the most amazing birth partner I could have ever wished for. He knew what I wanted and knew what I definitely did not want for our son's arrival. He was the most supportive person from start to finish and gave me the support I needed to achieve a natural and unassisted birth. I feel he certainly completed the birth with me in so many ways.

"Our first experience of being parents was absolutely amazing, delivering our beautiful baby. Not just our first child but a fourth generation of the Morgan-Hayes men. I very much look forward to our next birthing experience."

Arthur Rhodri Kemp-Smith was born on November 2, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 1oz. His parents are Meryl Kemp-Smith and Ryan Smith, of Risca, and his big brother is Frederick Zakk Kemp-Smith.