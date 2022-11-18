PADDY McGuinness has posted a heartfelt message to fellow comedian and funnyman Peter Kay ahead of his new tour.

The Bolton comic and star of Car Share has been the talk of the country when he announced tickets going on sale for his comeback tour - the first in 12 years.

More dates have been added to keep up with demand.

Now, childhood friend Paddy posted a message to the legendary comedian.

He said in an Instagram post: “I don’t often speak about Pete and his achievements on my socials.

Peter Kay (Image: PA)

“He’s been a mate since childhood and that’s how I always see him

“Regardless of all the great things he’s achieved on television there’s literally no one who comes close to what he does live. The amount of tickets he sells is unheard of in the comedy world and beyond.

“He’s a one-off folks, enjoy him, I don’t think you’ll see the likes of him again? Certainly not in our lifetime. I’m very proud you son.

“PS I haven’t got tickets. PPS I don’t need any. #peterkay”

The duo became friends in high school when they both attended Mount St Joseph High School.

They then went onto do Phoenix Nights together alongside Dave Spikey.

One Bolton fan replied: “What you say about your lifelong friend as Just made me tearful.

“You are a true friend, and I am sure he would have the same things to say about you, you have both got your feet planted firmly on Bolton soil, and even though you both have done so well for yourselves, with all the beautiful things that come with fame, you never forget your roots.

“And that is to be applauded, well done from a fellow Lancastrian.”