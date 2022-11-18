JOHN Ryan, the first non-international player to coach Wales, has died at the age of 83.

Ryan, who played for Newport and London Welsh, was in charge of Wales for nine matches between 1988 and 1990 after succeeding Tony Gray but won just two.

He resigned after a record 34-6 defeat to England at Twickenham in 1990.

Prior to his promotion to become the national team’s sixth coach, Ryan was the first person to guide two different clubs – Newport and Cardiff – to Welsh Cup final wins.

Warm tributes have been paid from around the sporting world.

Sad to hear of the passing of our former coach, club legend John Ryan. John played for the Black and Ambers between 1960 and 1961 and coached Newport to a Cup win in 1977 before taking charge of the Wales team. Newport RFC sends sincere condolences to John's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/D9ohnYAnMM — Newport RFC (@NewportRFC) November 18, 2022

The Welsh Rugby Union passes on sincere condolences to the family and friends of John Ryan, who died this week. — Welsh Rugby Union 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 18, 2022

More follows.