JOHN Ryan, the first non-international player to coach Wales, has died at the age of 83.

Ryan, who played for Newport and London Welsh, was in charge of Wales for nine matches between 1988 and 1990 after succeeding Tony Gray but won just two.

He resigned after a record 34-6 defeat to England at Twickenham in 1990.

Prior to his promotion to become the national team’s sixth coach, Ryan was the first person to guide two different clubs – Newport and Cardiff – to Welsh Cup final wins.

Warm tributes have been paid from around the sporting world.

