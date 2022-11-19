A POPULAR chain restaurant in the centre of Newport has recently had a major refurbishment, so we thought it was high time to pop by and have a look. We visited Zizzi in Friars Walk to have a chat to assistant manager Peter Hajdu about what's on offer for the festive season.

You’ve recently had a major refurbishment, what do you love most about your new look?

I’m not really sure where to start! If I really must pick, it has to be our stunning new outside area, which has new chairs and tables, as well as a swing - yes that's right we’ve got a swing where you can chill after a meal!

The new autumn look inside the restaurant with the yellow leaves on the trees just gives the right vibes, especially with the new paintings on the walls, which were done by the incredibly talented artist Adam Bartlett. I also love our cheeky signs throughout the restaurant and bar, and also the tiles with Welsh quotes.

As well as a new look, you’ve also introduced a new menu – what’s new for winter?

We have wild boar with all the trimmings pizza, Orkney crab and hake fishcakes as a starter, creste di gallo sausage ragu (our take on Tuscan style sausage ragu) from our pasta options, and winter plum and amaretto crumble for dessert.

The Slow-Cooked Lamb & Tomato Rigatoni looks lovely, but what is your personal favourite from the menu?

As we did the cook-off on how to make the new dishes, everyone in the team loved the new Ruffle and Truffle Carbonara – the truffle really gives a nice earthy taste to the carbonara just what we need on a cold wintery day!

As the festive season is almost upon us, when can people book for your three-course Merry Moments Menu?

The easiest way to book is by doing it online on our website here: www.zizzi.com/christmas

Finally, can you tell us more about your new Zillionaires Club – what are the benefits?

Well, basically just think of it as a clubcard from a supermarket by done via an app instead.

The more you visit, the more Zs you earn. Bank your Zs or swap them for amazing perkz like free food. After every 4th visit, you’ll get a free Surprise Perk! Also, there’s the option of free garlic bread or olives upon the first signup, for the table.